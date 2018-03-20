Heat score 149 in 2OT victory

They broke the stat system. That’s how good Miami and Denver were — even modern technology couldn’t keep up with the Heat and Nuggets.

For 48 minutes, they went back and forth.

And one overtime wouldn’t decide it, either.

Finally, after three hours, the Heat said enough. James Johnson scored a career-high 31 points, Kelly Olynyk added 30 off the bench and Miami set a franchise single-game scoring record by beating the Nuggets 149-141 in double overtime on Monday night.

“There didn’t deserve to be a loser,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Guys probably really enjoyed playing in a game like this.”

His guys did, anyway. Olynyk became the second reserve in Miami history to score 30. Wayne Ellington had 23 points, and the Heat made 20 3-pointers — second-most in franchise history.

All that comes with a serious disclaimer. There was no official boxscore after the game, because the system crashed in the first overtime and crews were scrambling to determine official numbers long after the final buzzer. What mattered most was the score — one that moved Miami (38-33) into seventh in the Eastern Conference and left the Nuggets two games back of the last Western Conference spot.

“They just executed,” Nuggets forward Paul Millsap said. “They got some, I think, fluke plays and a little luck and they’re at home, you know. Momentum shifted a little bit.”

Miami’s point total was also an NBA season high. Houston and Oklahoma City each scored 148 in games earlier this season.

Nikola Jokic had 34 points and 14 rebounds for Denver (38-33), while Wilson Chandler added 26 for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray scored 23 and Will Barton finished with 22 for Denver.

“There’s no stats. The stat machine blew up I guess,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “But the only stat I cared about tonight is that I’m proud of the way we competed, I’m proud of the way we executed, I’m proud of the fact that we gave ourselves a chance.”

Neither team was at full strength. For Miami, Dwyane Wade (left hamstring strain) missed his fourth consecutive game, and Hassan Whiteside (left hip pain) sat out his fifth straight contest. Denver was without leading scorer Gary Harris, sidelined again by a strained right knee that could keep him out several more days.

Denver led 16-5 after 3½ minutes, and that was the only double-digit lead by either side for about the next three hours. It was airtight until the very final moments, almost to an absurd degree.

Spurs 89, Warriors 75

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and the Spurs blew a 16-point lead to injury-ravaged Golden State before pulling away for a victory.

Already without injured All-Stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the Warriors lost Draymond Green in the second quarter to a bruise in the pelvic area. Green took a knee to the upper groin while defending a drive to the basket by Danny Green.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES Dwane Casey has Raptors looking like the real thing The Toronto Raptors through the 2016-17 season had been one of the best teams in the NBA the previous four years, averaging 51 wins, top 10 in the NBA in offensive efficiency every year, All-Sta... Memphis set to hand reins to Penny Hardaway A person familiar with the situation said the University of Memphis will announce Penny Hardaway as its men's basketball coach Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on... Thunder end Raptors' winning streak at 11 Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan praised his team's poise following a hard-fought road win over the streaking Raptors. Toronto, meanwhile, found it harder to stay calm and collected aft...

Cavaliers 124, Bucks 117

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 40 points as part of his third triple-double in four games and the Cavaliers beat Milwaukee as coach Tyronn Lue began his leave of absence to address health issues.

Lue said Monday in a statement he has been dealing with chest pains and loss of sleep, and that tests have offered no conclusion about what the issue is. Associate head coach Larry Drew will run the team in Lue’s absence.

James scored 17 points in the third quarter and finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 16th triple-double this season.

76ers 108, Hornets 94

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 25 points and 19 rebounds and Ben Simmons had a triple-double to lead the hosts over Charlotte.

Simmons had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists to help the Sixers keep alive their shot at finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference and earning home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Pistons 106, Kings 90

In Sacramento, Blake Griffin had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Detroit pulled away in the third quarter to beat the hosts.

Pacers 110, Lakers 100

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo sparked a decisive run and finished with 20 points, Myles Turner had 21 points and Indiana recovered from a poor start for a victory over Los Angeles.

Knicks 110, Bulls 92

In New York, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points and Michael Beasley added 17 as the hosts routed Chicago.

Nets 118, Grizzlies 115

In Brooklyn, Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert each scored 22 points and Brooklyn edged Memphis.