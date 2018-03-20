/

Naomi Osaka to face Serena Williams in first round at Miami Open

AP

KEY BISCAYNE, FLORIDA – It has never happened before: an opening-round match pitting a player who just won her first title against a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Naomi Osaka, a rising star who won the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, will face Serena Williams in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday. It’s a freakishly difficult way for both players to start a tournament.

“The luck of the draw,” tournament director James Blake said Monday. “It’s great in one sense — we have an unbelievable blockbuster match for Wednesday. But one of them is going to be gone unfortunately by Thursday.”

The marquee matchup at the outset of the two-week tournament came about because neither player is seeded. Osaka is ranked a career-best No. 22, while Williams is ranked No. 491 after becoming a mother and returning to the tour at Indian Wells following a layoff of more than a year.

Osaka, a 20-year-old slugger who was born in Osaka but moved to the U.S at the age of 3, earned the biggest victory of her career when she beat Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 in the Indian Wells final. Along with the title she won $1.3 million, nearly doubling her career earnings.

An eight-time Key Biscayne champion, Serena enters the tournament as a wild card and has never faced Osaka.

“We’ll see a lot of heavy hitting,” Blake said. “Both of them hit the ball so big. There are a lot of story lines. How is Naomi going to react to winning her first big title? There’s the cross-country flight. Is she going to be nervous playing Serena now that expectations are higher?”

