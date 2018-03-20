Predators continue hot streak behind Pekka Rinne, blank Sabres

Predators stalwart Pekka Rinne briefly stopped to marvel when informed of the elite NHL goaltending company he joined in becoming a three-time 40-game winner — and after a shutout, no less.

Only six players — Martin Brodeur and Terry Sawchuk, among them — had previously done that.

“When you say that, it sounds pretty cool,” Rinne said, after stopping 35 shots in a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. “Those guys are legends of this game. They’ve done so much not only for the game of hockey but for the position of being a goalie. That’s great. That’s a credit to my teammates, big time, and also my coaching staff.”

Rinne has been nearly unbeatable in winning his 11th straight game and improving to 40-9-4. And the 12-year veteran is carrying the NHL-leading Predators along with him in approaching numerous franchise milestones.

Nashville set a team record by extending its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1). And the Predators won their ninth consecutive road game as part of a run in which they’re 12-0-3 in their past 15 to break yet another team record.

“He’s unbelievable,” teammate Ryan Johansen said of Rinne. “In our opinion, he’s been the most valuable player for us.”

The rest of the Predators have been no slouches during a stretch in which they haven’t lost in regulation since a 3-1 setback against Detroit on Feb. 17.

Johansen and Mike Fisher scored goals 4:34 apart in the second period.

Filip Forsberg and Ryan Hartman then sealed it by scoring in the final four minutes.

Blue Jackets 5, Bruins 4 (OT)

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict appeals four-game suspension Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is appealing a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances, the third straight season that he's f... Naomi Osaka to face Serena Williams in first round at Miami Open It has never happened before: an opening-round match pitting a player who just won her first title against a 23-time Grand Slam champion. Naomi Osaka, a rising star who won the BNP Parib... Naomi Osaka savors first pro tennis title Naomi Osaka had just won the first title of her career and was waiting to be introduced for her post-match comments. The 20-year-old had prepared, knowing what she was going to say and i...

In Boston, Cam Atkinson scored 2:55 into overtime to lift Columbus to its eighth straight win, spoiling a splendid NHL debut for Bruins forward Ryan Donato.

Kings 4, Wild 3 (OT)

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Jeff Carter scored his second goal of the game with 33.8 seconds left on the clock in overtime and Los Angeles recovered after giving up a two-goal lead.

Tanner Pearson and Dustin Brown also scored for the Kings, who have alternated wins and losses over their past nine games.

Panthers 2, Canadiens 0

In Montreal, Florida’s Roberto Luongo stopped 28 shots for his third shutout of the season and 76th of his career.

Coyotes 5, Flames 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored twice late in the third period to lead the hosts past Calgary.

Max Domi also had two goals for the Coyotes, including an empty-netter with 21 seconds left, and had an assist on Ekman-Larsson’s tiebreaking goal. Richard Panik scored early in the second period for Arizona, while Antti Raanta stopped 42 shots.