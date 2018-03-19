Thunder end Raptors’ winning streak at 11

Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan praised his team’s poise following a hard-fought road win over the streaking Raptors.

Toronto, meanwhile, found it harder to stay calm and collected after some controversial calls down the stretch.

Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double, Steven Adams scored 25 points and the Thunder beat the Raptors 132-125 on Sunday, snapping Toronto’s winning streak at 11.

“You’ve got to be able to keep your composure through it all,” Westbrook said. “That’s what the game is all about. We’ve got a lot of veteran guys on this team who are able to do that.”

Paul George scored 22 points and Carmelo Anthony had 15 as the Thunder extended their winning streak to six. Corey Brewer scored 10 points for Oklahoma City.

“A big part of it tonight was our team’s poise,” Donavan said. “That was really important.”

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and Kyle Lowry fouled out with 22 points and 10 assists as the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors suffered just their sixth home loss of the season. Toronto is 29-6 at Air Canada Centre, the best home record in the NBA.

DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Raptors coach Dwane Casey were all ejected in the final minute for complaining to the referees. DeRozan was incensed after not getting a call when he tried to drive on Brewer with 30 seconds left. DeRozan picked up two technicals in the following 22 seconds.

“He tried to smack me because I had a layup,” a visibly frustrated DeRozan said. “I got fouled.”

Having reviewed the video, Casey said the Raptors would file a formal complaint.

“Officials are going to miss calls but, at the juncture of the game when some of the calls were made, we’ve got to get it right around the league,” Casey said. “Not just this game, the entire league.”

Still, Casey took pains to point out that the Raptors, not the referees, were ultimately to blame.

“We made enough mistakes down the stretch also,” Casey said. “We shot ourselves in the foot, missed easy shots, layups, free throws, turnovers.”

DeRozan, however, didn’t share Casey’s view. Asked whether the officials had cost Toronto the game, DeRozan said, “It’s obvious for us.”

Rockets 129, Timberwolves 120

In Minneapolis, James Harden had 34 points and 12 assists, and Houston held off a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Timberwolves for the Rockets’ 26th win in 28 games.

The West’s top team led by as many as 25 before Minnesota, holding on for dear life in a tightening playoff race, pulled within five in the fourth. The loss dropped the Wolves into the eighth playoff spot after they started the day in a three-way tie for fifth. Harden had 11 points in the final 6:34, including a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left that effectively secured the win.

Jeff Teague led Minnesota with 23 points, Andrew Wiggins had 21, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Jamal Crawford each added 20.

Pelicans 108, Celtics 89

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Pelicans beat banged-up Boston.

Second-year pro Cheick Diallo had a season-high 17 points and Nikola Mirotic added 16 for New Orleans, which was desperate to win after dropping four of its previous five while in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

Davis capped his night by hitting a baseline fall-away as he was fouled by Abdel Nader to make it 106-85 with 3:35 to go. The shot brought the crowd to its feet as Davis stumbled toward the sideline, where he exchanged high-fives with several fans before walking to the foul line to hit his foul shot. The play capped a 22-6, fourth-quarter run to blow open what had been a tight game for most of the first three quarters.

Trail Blazers 122, Clippers 109

In Los Angeles, Portland continued its dominance with a road victory over the Clippers at Staples Center, Portland’s 13th consecutive win.

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and CJ McCollum added 21 for the Trail Blazers. Portland owns its longest win streak since a 13-game run early in the 2007-08 season.