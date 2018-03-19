Nevada stages epic comeback to upend Cincinnati

Nevada’s Jordan Caroline sat in the Wolf Pack’s locker room and shouted the three words that were being repeated in households across the country.

“What just happened?!?”

Only a comeback that matched the second-largest in NCAA Tournament history.

Nevada rallied from 22 points down in the final 11 minutes Sunday to stun No. 2 seed Cincinnati 75-73 and earn its second Sweet 16 appearance ever. Josh Hall converted an offensive rebound with 9.1 seconds left to make the tiebreaking basket and give Nevada its only lead of the night.

“It’s such an unimaginable feeling,” Caroline said.

The seventh-seeded Wolf Pack (28-7) move on to an all-upstart South Region semifinal matchup with 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago (30-5) on Thursday night in Atlanta. Nevada’s only previous regional semifinal appearance came in 2004.

Nevada earned its trip to Atlanta because Cody Martin led a comeback for the ages.

The only bigger rally in NCAA history came in 2012, when BYU beat Iona after trailing by 25 points. Nevada’s is tied for second place with Duke, which erased a 22-point deficit to beat Maryland in the 2001 Final Four.

“That locker room right now, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “It’s the happiest I’ve ever seen. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

While Nevada celebrated, Cincinnati’s players stood silently in their locker room wondering how their defense, which ranked second among all Division I teams, allowed 32 points in the last 11 minutes. The Bearcats also failed to make a single basket in the final 5 minutes, 45 seconds.

Cincinnati forward Gary Clark, the American Athletic Conference player of the year, calmly answered questions for several minutes and blamed himself for not beating Hall to the rebound that decided the game.

“I’ve probably got a million text messages saying you had a great year and career, but it comes down to that last rebound,” said Clark, who had 11 points and 10 boards. “It could have gotten my team over the hump.”

Once the final horn sounded, a jubilant Caroline slid toward midcourt while Clark lay on his back under the basket. Television cameras caught Musselman taking off his shirt as he headed into a boisterous locker-room celebration.

“It’s crazy,” Caleb Martin said. “Coach works out every morning, so his shirt comes off a lot. So I know he’s definitely going to use this as an excuse to take it off, show a little bit of his muscle.”

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Barry Brown scored 18 points, and Kansas State ended UMBC’s brief, but historic run in the NCAA Tournament.

Two nights after UMBC became the first 16 seed to beat a No. 1, the Retrievers ran out of magic against the Wildcats, making only had two field goals in the final six minutes and shooting just 29.8 percent for the game.

WEST REGION

Florida State 75, Xavier 70

In Nashville, Tennessee, PJ Savoy made a 3-pointer with 1:08 left to give Florida State its first lead of the second half, and the Seminoles rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat top-seeded Xavier.

The Seminoles, on their way to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16 for the first time since 2011, made Xavier the second No. 1 seed ousted in the first weekend, sending the Musketeers out along with Virginia.

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

In Charlotte, North Carolina, T.J. Starks scored 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.

EAST REGION

Purdue 76, Butler 73

In Detroit, Dakota Mathias sank a 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left and second-seeded Purdue, minus star center Isaac Haas, held off 10th-seeded Butler to reach the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year.

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

In San Diego, Jevon Carter scored 28 points, Lamont West added 18 off the bench and West Virginia overwhelmed in-state rival Marshall.

MIDWEST REGION

Syracuse 55, Michigan 53

In Detroit, Tyus Battle had 17 points and Oshae Brissett scored 15, lifting 11th-seeded Syracuse into the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

In San Diego, Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn.