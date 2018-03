Sotaro Fujiwara defeated Japanese compatriot Takeshi Sasaki to win the men’s 81-kg division on Sunday, the final day of the Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia.

Fujiwara defeated Sasaki by ippon to capture his second career grand slam championship following his victory in Paris in February.

In the men’s over-100-kg final, Hyoga Ota defeated Dutchman Henk Grol. Rika Takayama defeated Germany’s Luise Malzahn to win the women’s 78-kg division, giving Japan six gold medals in the two-day competition.