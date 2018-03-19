Yuya Osako scores as Cologne earns crucial win

Yuya Osako scored the opener in relegation-threatened Cologne’s 2-0 home win over 10-man Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

Osako put his team ahead in the ninth minute, receiving a cross from Leonardo Bittencourt and shooting under keeper Bernd Leno. Leverkusen’s Lukas Alario was shown a straight red card in the 33rd minute, but Cologne could only score once more, through Simon Zoller in the 69th minute.

Cologne moved off the bottom of the table while Leverkusen dropped from fourth to fifth place.

In the Dutch top flight, Ritsu Doan scored one goal and created the other for Groningen in its 3-2 defeat at AZ Alkmaar. The goal was Doan’s seventh of the season.

In the Austrian Bundesliga, Takumi Minamino scored a second-half brace in league-leading Red Bull Salzburg’s 5-0 home thrashing of Austria Wien.