Grizzlies snap 19-game skid with victory over Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets did something no NBA team has done in almost seven weeks — lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, Tyreke Evans added 20 and the Grizzlies snapped a 19-game losing streak with a 101-94 victory over the Nuggets on Saturday night.

“It was great. We’re all excited,” said Brooks, who hit all four of his 3-pointers in the third to keep Memphis ahead. “I was confident in the shot, and they were falling. They were all in the same spot, so I just shot it the same way.”

The Nuggets, who entered the night in ninth place in the Western Conference, failed to gain ground on the final playoff spot by losing to the team entering the night with the league’s worst record.

The defeat was a lousy first step as the Nuggets embark on a seven-game road trip. They don’t return home until April 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s a bad loss,” Denver coach Michael Malone said, adding: “It’s a tough way to start this road trip.”

The Nuggets, who played without leading scorer Gary Harris due to a right knee sprain suffered Thursday against Detroit, struggled through a miserable first half of shooting, connecting on 22 percent in the first quarter. Memphis stretched its lead to 21 early in the second quarter before Denver cut it to 53-48 at halftime.

Malone expressed his disappointment with the starters and their lack of energy.

“Our starting group did an awful job of starting the game with any real sense of urgency, and we built ourselves a 21-point hole on the road,” Malone said.

Wayne Selden scored 16 points for Memphis by hitting 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 5 from outside the arc.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Jamal Murray finished with 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Denver shot just 37 percent overall and 27 percent from 3-point range.

Memphis never trailed, although the Nuggets tied the game twice near the eight-minute mark of the fourth. The Grizzlies scored the game’s final five points to win for the first time since defeating the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 29.

“It validates how hard you need to work for 48 minutes regardless of what happens on the offensive end,” Gasol said. “I thought for the most part, we were really engaged offensively.”

Cavaliers 114, Bulls 109

In Chicago, LeBron James scored 33 points as part of a triple-double, and Jordan Clarkson had a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:27 left.

Warriors 124, Suns 109

In Phoenix, Quinn Cook scored 16 of his career-high 28 points in a dominant third quarter for Golden State, Draymond Green narrowly missed a triple-double and the severely depleted Warriors handed Phoenix its eighth straight loss and 23rd in 25 games.

Wizards 109, Pacers 102

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 19 points, Marcin Gortat had 18 and the Wizards beat Indiana in a possible playoff preview.

Rockets 107, Pelicans 101

In New Orleans, James Harden had 32 points and 11 rebounds, and Houston won for the 21st time in 22 games.

Spurs 117, Timberwolves 101

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge had 39 points and 10 rebounds, and the Spurs overcame a sluggish start to beat Minnesota.

Trail Blazers 100, Pistons 87

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the Blazers beat Detroit for their 12th straight victory.

Bucks 122, Hawks 117

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 23 points and the Bucks held on for a win over Atlanta.

Jazz 103, Kings 97

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, and Utah beat Sacramento for its ninth straight victory.

Knicks 124, Hornets 101

In New York, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and the Knicks snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over Charlotte.

Nets 114, Mavericks 106

In New York, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 23 points, D’Angelo Russell had 22 and Brooklyn recovered after blowing a double-digit lead to beat Dallas.