Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga edge Ohio State to reach Sweet 16

Zach Norvell Jr. pulled up for 3-pointers, drove fearlessly to the rim and bulled his way into the trees to snare rebounds.

A spectator during Gonzaga’s Final Four run a year ago, the confident, extroverted freshman could be the ticket for a return trip.

Norvell had 28 points, hit six 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading Gonzaga back into the Sweet 16 with a 90-84 victory over Ohio State in the West Region on Saturday.

“I call him our spiritual leader; he gets us going every practice, even the ones they don’t want to be at,” said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who brought back his celebratory headstand in the locker room. “He’s just a fiery guy with some swag from Chicago and we need that.”

Rui Hachimura added 25 for Gonzaga. Hachimura, who began the game on the bench, was 9 of 11 from the field and made six of his 12 free throws. The sophomore forward from Sendai also recorded five rebounds and a pair of blocks in his 25 minutes on the floor.

Norvell, a redshirt last season,averaged 12.3 points to help Gonzaga sweep the WCC regular-season and tournament titles.

The 195-cm shooting guard has elevated his game on the sport’s biggest stage, hitting a late tiebreaking 3-pointer against UNC-Greensboro in the opening round to help the Zags advance.

The player known as “Snacks” — all he wanted was candy and chocolate as a kid — made 6 of 11 from the arc against Ohio State to lead Gonzaga (32-4) into the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season — two wins from a second straight Final Four.

“I always have confidence on the offensive end, but helping the guys on the boards was big,” said Norvell, who shot 8 of 18 overall.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a big early lead, withstood a second-half Ohio State charge and made the big plays down the stretch to earn a spot in the West Region semifinals against the Xavier-Florida State winner in Los Angeles.

Keita Bates-Diop had 28 points and Kam Williams 19 for Ohio State.

“They are really good and could make another Final Four run,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.

Michigan 64, Houston 63

In Wichita, Kansas, freshman Jordan Poole drained a long 3-pointer for the Wolverines at the buzzer after the Cougars squandered a chance to lock up a spot in the Sweet 16, giving third-seeded Michigan heart-stopping victory.

Devin Davis had a chance to seal the win, but the Cougars’ gritty forward missed a pair of foul shots with 3.6 seconds left. The Wolverines (30-7) called timeout to set up a final play, and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman found Poole on the wing, and the shot hit nothing but net.

SOUTH REGION

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

In Dallas, Clayton Custer made a go-ahead jumper with 3.6 seconds left, sending 11th-seeded Ramblers to the Sweet 16.

Custer’s winner, which took a friendly bounce off the rim, came two days after Donte Ingram’s buzzer-beating 3 for Loyola against Miami, surely to the delight of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 98-year-old nun, team chaplain and primary booster watching from her wheelchair on a platform near the main TV cameras.

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

In Boise, Idaho, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and the Wildcats pulled away for the victory.

EAST REGION

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

In Pittsburgh, Mikal Bridges scored 23 points, helping No. 1 seed Villanova to an impressive victory.

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

In Dallas, Keenan Evans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2½ minutes left to send the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005.

MIDWEST REGION

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

In Wichita, Kansas, Malik Newman scored 28 points, Udoka Azubuike stood toe-to-toe with Seton Hall’s bruising Angel Delgado, and No. 1 seed Kansas advanced to its third consecutive Sweet 16.

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

In Pittsburgh, Marvin Bagley had 22 points and nine rebounds, leading Duke to a win over Rhode Island and into the Sweet 16 for the 26th time.