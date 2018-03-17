Evander Kane nets four goals for Sharks

Evander Kane scored four goals to lead the San Jose Sharks past the Calgary Flames 7-4 on Friday.

Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have won three straight and four of five. Kevin Lebanc and Eric Fehr also scored, and Martin Jones made 30 saves.

It was the first NHL hat trick for Kane, acquired from Buffalo just before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who are four points out of a playoff spot. Troy Brouwer, Mark Jankowski and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary.

Capitals 6, Islanders 3

In Washington, T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom and Matt Niskanen scored as the Capitals swept a home-and-home set against skidding New York.

Red Wings 4, Ducks 2

In Anaheim, Corey Perry scored a tiebreaking goal late in the second period, John Gibson made 28 saves and the Ducks defeated Detroit.

Senators 3, Stars 2 (OT)

In Ottawa, Mike Hoffman scored at 3:26 of overtime and the Senators topped Dallas to win their third game in a row for just the second time this season.

Predators 4, Avalanche 2

In Denver, Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg each scored twice, backup goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots and Nashville became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season by beating the Colorado.

Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

In Las Vegas, Jason Zucker, the only NHL player raised in Nevada, scored a goal and assisted on another for Minnesota.