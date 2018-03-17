Hideki Matsuyama falls nine strokes off pace at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Hideki Matsuyama carded an even-par 72 in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday, sliding down the leaderboard into a tie for 31st, nine strokes behind the leaders.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States shot a 6-under-par 66, the day’s equal-best round, to move to 11-under overall and into a share of first with Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, who led the field after the first day.

Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods, who has drawn much of the attention at Bay Hill, also shot a 72 to remain at 4-under overall in a tie for 17th.

Matsuyama was critical of his own shot-making as he remained at 2-under overall, but said he was pleased to be able to play pain-free in his four-birdie, four-bogey round.

“Neither my tee or iron shots were very good. I think that was a reason why I lacked confidence with my putting,” said the world No. 6, who is targeting a first major title at next month’s Masters at Augusta National. “I didn’t feel pain anywhere. I’m happy about that.”