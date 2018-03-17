Shohei Ohtani gets shelled by Rockies

Shohei Ohtani was rocked for seven runs over 1⅓ innings in his second major league spring training start for the Los Angeles Angels, allowing long home runs to Colorado’s Ian Desmond and Nolan Arenado that went over the left-field berm on Friday.

The 23-year-old made his first big league exhibition appearance since Feb. 24, when he pitched 1⅓ innings against Milwaukee and gave up Keon Broxton’s home run leading off the second.

Against the Rockies, he walked NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon leading off and allowed Arenado’s one-out single before escaping a first-inning jam.

Desmond homered starting the second, Ohtani hit Chris Iannetta with a pitch, Mike Tauchman singled and Jordan Patterson loaded the bases when his popup dropped for a single.

Blackmon hit a two-run single, DJ LeMahieu reached on a run-scoring infield single for a 4-0 lead and Arenado hit a three-run homer. Ohtani struck out Trevor Story for the second time and was removed on a second mound visit in the inning after allowing seven hits.

The Rockies went on to win 18-6.

On March 9, Ohtani gave up six runs and five hits in three innings in an exhibition game against the Tijuana Toros of Mexico. In that game, he threw two wild pitches and hit two batters.

Ohtani struck out six against Tijuana and eight on March 2 in a “B” game against the Brewers, which was his best performance. He gave up two runs in 2⅔ innings against Milwaukee.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia was asked before the game if Ohtani was guaranteed a major league roster spot regardless of what he does in spring training.

“We’re not going to get into roster decisions,” Scioscia said. “I can only say that Shohei’s talent is real. Obviously we believe in it. We anticipate him being ready to both pitch and hit when the season starts and we’re going to work hard to reach that goal from now until we start the season.”

Scioscia had hoped for four or five innings and around 75 pitches.

“We’re looking at the process,” Scioscia said. “We’re looking at, on the pitching end, his pitch execution. If that’s a little bit off is it a mechanical issue, is it just a release point issue. Spin rates, things like this that we know Shohei is capable of. That’s how we’re measuring him, and he’s measuring where we would expect him to be. So we’re not measuring him on ERA.

“We’re not measuring him on how many guys he strikes out. There’s different components of the lens we’re looking at and it’s all about that process.”

In other news, a person familiar with the negotiations says AL MVP Jose Altuve and the World Series champion Houston Astros have agreed to a contract that guarantees him an additional $151 million over five seasons from 2020-24.

The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced.

Altuve has been one of the biggest bargains in baseball. The 27-year-old second baseman is earning $6 million this year under the first option exercised by Houston in a deal he agreed to in 2013 that originally guaranteed $12.5 million from 2014-17. The Astros have a 2019 option at $6.5 million. He would have been eligible for free agency after that season.

The sides are still working on structuring what portion of the additional money will be categorized as a signing bonus to be paid in installments and what portion will be listed as salary. The average annual value of the new money is $30.2 million, among baseball’s highest.

Altuve hit .346 last season to win his second straight AL batting title and third in four seasons. He had 24 homers, 82 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.