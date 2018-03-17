Ravens sign veteran receive Michael Crabtree to three-year deal
Wide receiver Michael Crabtree, seen making a touchdown reception for the Raiders in a December 2017 game against the Cowboys, has joined the Ravens. The deal was announced on Friday. | AP

/

Ravens sign veteran receive Michael Crabtree to three-year deal

AP

OWINGS, MILLS MARYLAND – The Baltimore Ravens’ unyielding effort to land a big-play receiver finally paid off Friday when nine-year veteran Michael Crabtree signed a three-year contract.

Hours after disclosing that the Ravens voided the contract of Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant following a failed physical, general manager Ozzie Newsome landed Crabtree, who played the past three seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

In two games over the past two years with Oakland, the former 49ers star scorched Baltimore for 13 catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree, seen making a touchdown reception for the Raiders in a December 2017 game against the Cowboys, has joined the Ravens. The deal was announced on Friday. | AP

,