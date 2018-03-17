Video review OK’d for World Cup

FIFA has finally and fully approved video review to help referees at the World Cup.

The last step toward giving match officials high-tech help in Russia was agreed to on Friday by FIFA’s ruling council chaired by president Gianni Infantino.

“We are extremely happy with that decision,” Infantino said at a news conference, adding it would lead to “a more transparent and fairer sport. We need to live with our times.”

FIFA will now look to sign a World Cup sponsor for video assistant referees (VAR) at the June 14-July 15 tournament.