Yoshihiro Nitta wins cross-country 10-km classical gold medal

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – Yoshihiro Nitta won gold in the standing cross-country 10-km classical skiing on Saturday at the Winter Paralympics.
Nitta crossed the finish line at Alpensia Biathlon Centre in a disability-factored time of 24 minutes, 6.8 seconds. Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine finished 8.7 seconds behind Nitta for silver, while Canada’s Mark Arendz took bronze.
“All I can say is that I’m glad. I’m really happy,” Nitta said. “I’ve been working hard for the past four years, and very glad that everything paid off.”
The 37-year-old won the same event at the 2010 Vancouver Games, but finished without a medal when he competed at the Sochi Games four years ago. In Pyeongchang, he took silver in the standing 1.5-km sprint classical on Wednesday.
“The past four years have been really difficult for me, and I thought a lot about running away,” Nitta said. “But my wife, my children and my coach went through that difficult time with me. I wanted to make them happy.”
Nitta started out without the lead and suffered a fall on the course. However, he pulled himself together and kept the lead for more than 1 km as his family cheered for him from the stands.
The veteran skier said that this gold medal has a significant meaning for him.
“I’ve realized that doing my best will produce great results. The gold just comes with giving the best performance,” Nitta said. “Thirty-seven is still a young age if you are energetic and have things you want to accomplish.”