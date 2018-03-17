Raptors top Mavs for 11th straight

The Toronto Raptors are on top of the Eastern Conference and learning how to deal with the view.

DeMar DeRozan made the game-winning basket in overtime and the Raptors rallied to match the longest winning streak in franchise history, topping the Dallas Mavericks 122-115 on Friday night for their 11th consecutive win.

DeRozan scored 29 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Raptors (52-17) won for the 18th time in 19 games.

Kings 98, Warriors 93

In Oakland, Buddy Hield made three free throws over the final 27.5 seconds in Sacramento’s win.

Thunder 121, Clippers 113

In Oklahoma City, Corey Brewer scored 22 points to help the Thunder to their fifth straight win.

Heat 92, Lakers 91

In Los Angeles, Goran Dragic scored 30 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final seconds, and Miami edged the Lakers.

LATEST NBA STORIES UMBC pulls off historic upset by beating No. 1 Virginia Jairus Lyles couldn't suppress a smile, knowing that a school known more for chess than hoops had finally made it happen — a 16 ousting a 1 in March Madness. The University of Maryland-Baltimore... Brave Thunders run past Lakestars The Kawasaki Brave Thunders had more points through three quarters than the visiting Shiga Lakestars accumulated in Friday's game. Not a good sign for the Lakestars. Kawasaki cruis... Gonzaga escapes upset against UNC Greensboro in opening round of NCAA Tournament Zach Norvell Jr. watched Gonzaga's greatest moments play out from the sideline last year. This year, the redshirt freshman will be part of the highlight reel. The shooting guard from Chicago ...

Celtics 92, Magic 83

In Orlando, Terry Rozier and Greg Monroe each scored 17 points, helping Boston to the road win.

76ers 120, Nets 116

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 24 points and a career-high 19 rebounds on his 24th birthday, leading the 76ers to the victory.

Durant sidelined

Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks with a fractured rib on his right side, joining fellow All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the injury list for the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the AP reported.

An MRI exam Friday revealed the incomplete fracture and the Warriors said Durant would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant said he got hit in the ribs at Minnesota last Sunday and initially thought it was just a bruise but he was sore the next couple of days. He played Wednesday night against the Lakers and felt it again when he hustled to close out on the wing and “felt something stretch and pull.”

Curry missed his fourth straight game Friday after re-injuring his troublesome right ankle. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday, while Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be examined again next Thursday.