UMBC pulls off historic upset by beating No. 1 Virginia

Jairus Lyles couldn’t suppress a smile, knowing that a school known more for chess than hoops had finally made it happen — a 16 ousting a 1 in March Madness.

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned the sports world by pulling off the most shocking upset in college basketball history, hammering Virginia 74-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament.

UMBC secured its underdog legacy in sports lore, alongside Buster Douglas, the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team, Appalachian State football and Joe Namath’s Jets.

Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 in the regular season, including 20-1 in ACC competition.

The question wasn’t whether the Cavaliers would win this game, but if they would get to the Final Four and win it all.

But UMBC — a team most glanced over when filling out their brackets — didn’t just beat Virginia, it dominated throughout the second half, dismantling the 20½-point favorites by 20 points in the other direction. To put things in perspective, UMBC scored 53 points in the second half — one shy of how many Virginia scored in the entire South Region game.

In a chaotic UMBC locker room after the game, players shouted: “All brackets gone! No perfect brackets! Put that in the news!”

Lyles scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half and the Retrievers cruised to an easy victory before racing off the floor together in their yellow-and-black uniforms, fingers pointed toward the ceiling.

“These are the moments that you dream of,” Lyles said. “It’s always exciting to make history.”

Chaminade’s 77-72 stunner over Ralph Sampson and then No. 1-ranked Cavaliers in 1982 in Hawaii was generally considered the most remarkable upset in college basketball. But that was the regular season.

This came when it mattered the most — in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament were 135-0.

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

In Nashville, Jarron Cumberland set career highs of 27 points and 11 rebounds as second-seeded Cincinnati recovered after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half against No. 15 Georgia State.

Nevada 87, Texas 83 (OT)

In Nashville, Caleb Martin scored 18 points and made two huge 3s in overtime as seventh-seeded Nevada rallied past No. 10 Texas.

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

In Charlotte, Barry Brown scored 18 points and ninth-seeded Kansas State never trailed despite playing without top scorer Dean Wade against No. 8 Creighton.

EAST REGION

Purdue 74, Cal St. Fullerton 48

In Detroit, Purdue center Isaac Haas broke his right elbow during the second-seeded Boilermakers’ win over No. 15 Cal State Fullerton and will miss the rest of the NCAA Tournament. He had nine points and 10 boards before sustaining the injury midway through the second half while taking a hard foul.

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

In San Diego, Jon Elmore scored 27 points and 13th-seeded Marshall toppled No. 4 Wichita State.

West Virginia 85, Murray St. 68

In San Diego, Jevon Carter scored 21 points, had eight assists and six steals as No. 5 seed West Virginia whipped 12th-seeded Murray State.

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

In Detroit, Kelan Martin had 27 points and Kamar Baldwin added 24 to lift 10th-seeded Butler over seventh-seeded Arkansas.

MIDWEST REGION

Clemson 79, New Mexico St. 68

In San Diego, Shelton Mitchell scored a season-high 23 points, Gabe DeVoe had 22 and No. 5 Clemson beat 12th-seeded New Mexico State.

Syracuse 57, TCU 52

In Detroit, Marek Dolezaj scored 17 points before fouling out and 11th-seeded Syracuse shut down sixth-seeded TCU.

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

In Detroit, Miles Bridges outlasted Zach Thomas, scoring 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds to help third-seeded Michigan State beat No. 14 Bucknell.

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

In San Diego, Jared Harper made a clutch 3-pointer with 1:17 to go — his only basket of the game — and fourth-seeded Auburn held off No. 13 College of Charleston.

WEST REGION

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

In Nashville, J.P. Macura scored 18 of his career-high 29 points in the first half, and top-seeded Xavier routed No. 16 seed Texas Southern.

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

In Charlotte, Kenny Williams scored 18 points and defending national champion North Carolina, the No. 2 seed, took its time before opening up to beat No. 15 Lipscomb.

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

In Charlotte, Admon Gilder had 18 points to help No. 7 Texas A&M hold off 10th-seeded Providence.

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

In Nashville, Mfiondu Kabengele scored 14 points and ninth-seeded Florida State beat No. 8 seed Missouri.