Minami Itahashi collects two bronze medals at FINA Diving World Series event

Minami Itahashi earned a pair of bronze medals on Friday, the second day of a FINA Diving World Series event.

Itahashi took third in the women’s 10-meter platform, won by China’s Zhang Jiaqi, and in mixed 10-meter synchronized in partnership with Kazuki Murakami.

In the women’s platform, Itahashi gained the podium when North Korea’s Kim Mi Rae struggled on her fifth and final dive, falling from second to fourth. China’s Ren Quan scored 81.60 points on her last attempt, while Itahashi managed a 76.80, good enough to edge Kim by 2.40 points for the bronze.

“I certainly didn’t think it was enough for third,” said Itahashi, who scored 368.70 total points for her highest total in international competition. “I was surprised.”

Zhang finished with 390.35 points and Ren 375.45.

China’s Lin Shan and Lian Junjie won the mixed event, while China’s Cao Yuan, the Rio de Janeiro Olympic men’s 3-meter springboard champ, won the same event here. Sho Sakai didn’t qualify for the 3-meter final.