Kakuryu whips former ozeki to stay tied for top spot with Kaisei

Yokozuna Kakuryu remained on top of the heap on Friday, the sixth day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, with a solid win over former ozeki Kotoshogiku.

The win left the Mongolian in a share of the lead with Brazilian No. 6 maegashira Kaisei at Edion Arena Osaka.

Kotoshogiku (1-5), now wrestling as a No. 3 maegashira, tried to ram the yokozuna out with a high energy charge, but Kakuryu showed his skill by grabbing hold of Kotoshogiku’s arm and twisting him down with the help of the maegashira’s momentum.

Kaisei remained unbeaten in unusual fashion. His opponent, No. 8 maegashira Daiesho (3-3) lost his footing on the initial collision, and two shoves saw him backpedaling to the straw bales, where he tried but failed to regain his balance and fell backward out of the ring.

Fourth-ranked maegashira Shohozan, who started the day with a share of the lead at 5-0, proved too aggressive for his own good in a loss to ozeki Goeido.

LATEST BASHO REPORTS STORIES Kakuryu makes most of second opportunity against Takarafuji Yokozuna Kakuryu survived a scare Thursday to remain undefeated on the fifth day of the 15-day Spring Grand Sumo Tournament. Pushed to the edge of the straw bales by No. 2 Takarafuji, th... Kakuryu bulldozes Arawashi on fourth day of basho Despite lingering pain in his right fingers, yokozuna Kakuryu fought like he was in top form Wednesday to remain unbeaten on the fourth day of the 15-day Spring Grand Sumo Tournament. Ka... Kakuryu stays tied for lead with victory over Tamawashi Yokozuna Kakuryu picked up another victory on Tuesday to remain undefeated on the third day of the 15-day Spring Grand Sumo Tournament. Kakuryu (3-0) got the better of the initial charge...

With local fans chanting his name, Goeido, who is from Osaka, set Shohozan up for a fall. Shohozan employed his trademark frenetic slapping attack, but was done in by a well-timed step back by Goeido (4-2), who guided his lunging opponent to the sandy surface.

Ozeki Takayasu also improved to 4-2, patiently outlasting a tenacious assault from winless No. 2 maegashira Takarafuji, who he finally expelled from the ring with a pulling overarm throw.

Sekiwake Mitakeumi suffered his second defeat at the hands of No. 3 maegashira Takakeisho. The maegashira’s charge forced Mitakeumi up onto his heels, and as Takakeisho (3-3) pulled back, the sekiwake lunged forward off balance and was easily shoved out.

The other sekiwake, Tochinoshin, improved to 4-2 with an impressive win over Endo (3-3).