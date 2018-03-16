MLB warns Yankees’ Aaron Judge about tampering rules

Major League Baseball has told New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge his comments attempting to recruit Baltimore shortstop Manny Machado violate the sport’s tampering rules, and Judge says he has learned the lesson.

When the Yankees played the Orioles in Sarasota on Wednesday, Judge encountered Machado on the field before the game.

“Adding him to our lineup that we’ve already got, it’d be something special,” Judge told reporters. “I told him, ‘You’d look good in pinstripes.’ “

Judge added: “He just kind of laughed it off. Didn’t really say much.”

Machado is eligible for free agency after this season, part of a class that includes Bryce Harper and Josh Donaldson.

MLB said in a statement: “We have been in contact with the Yankees. They communicated to us that Mr. Judge’s off the cuff comments were not appropriate and not authorized by the club. They will speak to him to make sure that this does not happen again.”

Judge and general manager Brian Cashman had a brief conversation about the matter.

“It just kind of came up in passing,” Judge said Thursday. “Now I know. You learn something new every day.”

Judge said the phone call from Cashman lasted about 30 seconds and the GM told him: “Here’s a reminder that you can’t do this and have a good night, and I said all right, see you tomorrow.”

Cashman said he was called by deputy commissioner Dan Halem.

“Asked me to just politely talk with Aaron and remind him about the optics of that type of dialogue,” Cashman said.

“There were no bad intentions there. Simple conversions are more complicated when they play elsewhere, so he understands it.”

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said he was aware of the warning by the commissioner’s office.

Reds hire Farrell as scout

The Cincinnati Reds hired former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell on Thursday as an internal scout who will evaluate players already in the system, The AP reported.

Farrell was fired by the Red Sox after they lost in the Division Series for the second straight year, falling to the Houston Astros. Buddy Bell, who was hired by Cincinnati as a vice president and adviser in the offseason, reached out to Farrell about the scouting role.

“We wanted to get a fresh pair of eyes on the players in our system,” manager Bryan Price said Thursday. “He is a very good talent evaluator, especially with pitching. You have to understand your players better than any other organization.”

Farrell’s son Luke pitched for the Reds last season, including a game in Cincinnati against the Red Sox. Luke Farrell was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs during the offseason.