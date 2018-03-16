Hideki Matsuyama returns to competition and cards 2-under 70 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Hideki Matsuyama was six shots off the pace Thursday following the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson led the way with an 8-under-par 64, while the tournament’s biggest draw card, former world No. 1 Tiger Woods, finished the round four shots back in a tie for seventh.

An eight-time winner at Bay Hill, Woods has not won a PGA Tour event since 2013, but excited the golf world with his second-place finish at the Valspar Championship last week.

In his first tournament since withdrawing from the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February with an injury to the base of his left thumb, Matsuyama shot an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 2-under-par 70, tied for 22nd.

Playing in the same group as Woods, the world No. 6 said he was able to complete a “good round” in front of the packed galleries without any pain in his hand.

“I played some good and bad shots, but I was happy to finish under par,” Matsuyama said. “Because I was playing with Woods, I felt I needed to give a good showing.”

In addition to the Valspar Championship, Matsuyama skipped the Genesis Open and the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship in order to rehabilitate the thumb injury. He is targeting a first major title at next month’s Masters at Augusta National.

Woods was out-of-bounds by inches and holed a 70-foot birdie putt, and he was only part of the entertainment here.

Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker, who wasn’t even planning to be at Bay Hill until he mixed up the dates for a trip to Augusta National, holed a wedge from 132 yards for eagle on No. 18 that gave him a 5-under 67 and a one-shot lead over Woods, Patrick Reed and An Byeong-Hun.

The action never stopped. The loudest cheers were around Woods.

Woods returned to Bay Hill for the first time since his record eighth victory in 2013, and it was like he had never left. The gallery was enormous, especially with an unseasonable chill in the air, and he delivered a memorable show.

Last week at Innisbrook was the first time he broke par in the opening round since his return following a fourth back surgery. Thursday at Bay Hill was the first he broke 70. Each round seems to get a little better.

“I feel like I’m not really thinking as much around the golf course,” Woods said. “I can just see and feel it and go.”

Rory McIlroy, among those playing in the afternoon, already was at 5 under through 10 holes.

Coming off a runner-up finish at the Valspar Championship that raised expectations of a victory being closer than ever, Woods started and finished strong, with one mishap in the middle.

His drive on No. 3, his 12th hole of the round, sailed to the right and went off a cart path and toward the houses. Only when he reached the ball did Woods find it rolled into the bottom of a mesh fence. It looked like it was in play, except the poles on the waist-high fence were the boundaries, and his ball was inches outside of them.

He went back to the tee, sprayed the next tee shot under a tree and made double bogey.

And then came the big finish — two birdies on the par 5s, including a bold flop shot from a tight lie over a bunker at No. 6 — and then a 70-foot putt he was hoping would be close. Woods immediately pressed his hand down, asking for the ball to slow down, and then watched it drop for a most unlikely birdie.

“I was trying to lag it down there and just make my par and get out of here,” he said. “It had to crash at the hole — which I’m not complaining — and it went in.”

He closed with a 12-foot putt to save par from the bunker.