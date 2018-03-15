Japan Golf Association offers national team coaching position to Ai Miyazato for 2020 Olympics

Former world No. 1 Ai Miyazato has been offered a position as national women’s team coach for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan Golf Association executive Hiroshi Yamanaka said Thursday.

Yamanaka said the JGA’s committee in charge of Olympic-related matters sent the retired golf pro an official offer letter on March 5.

Miyazato retired from competitive golf at age 32 at the end of the 2017 season, drawing the curtain on a 14-year career that included nine U.S. LPGA Tour titles and 15 domestic tour wins.

Her last competition was the Sept. 14-17 Evian Championship in France, the same event where she earned her first LPGA victory in 2009.

“It’s hard to imagine (myself in that position). It would be an honor but I would need to think about it very carefully,” Miyazato said in October when the JGA announced it would offer her the coaching role.