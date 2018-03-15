Naomi Osaka upsets No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova to reach BNP Paribas Open semifinals

Naomi Osaka kept her fine run at the BNP Paribas Open alive on Wednesday, beating fifth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in straight sets in the singles quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old, plowed through the 6-2, 6-3 upset in 1 hour, 18 minutes to earn a meeting with top seed and world No. 1 Simona Halep of Romania in the semifinals, Osaka’s first in a Premier Mandatory event.

In what was expected to be a slugfest at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the 44th-ranked Osaka piled pressure on Pliskova, causing trouble from the baseline and forcing her opponent into uncharacteristic errors.

But despite winning 73 percent of her first serves, Osaka said it was her service return that was key. The Japanese won six of 10 break points in the match while Pliskova could only convert two of four.

“I don’t really think I served that good to be honest. I think I returned well,” she said. “(Pliskova) is one of the best servers on tour and I was able to break her quite a few times, so I’m quite happy about that.”

World No. 5 Pliskova, who more than canceled out her five aces with six double faults, got off to a shaky start in the first set, committing three errors in the opening six points, including a double fault on break point.

She got on track to win the third game, but Osaka kept the intensity up over the rest of the set, capitalizing on Pliskova’s 11 unforced errors and anticipating the Czech’s movement to bang home multiple running crosscourt forehand winners.

Pliskova took advantage of a second-set lull from Osaka, changing tactics and showcasing her strong serve with heavy blows down the center that allowed her to take a 3-2 lead.

But that was as good as it got as Osaka drew even in the next game and ran away with the next three for the win.

Osaka advances to the semifinals of a WTA event for the first time since the 2016 Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she lost to Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in the final. The win makes her the first Japanese to reach the semifinal of a Premier Mandatory event.

“I’m really happy I’m able to win matches now,” said Osaka. “So I feel really good and I want to thank everyone for cheering for me.

“I just try to focus on one match a time. I’m not really thinking too much about who I’m playing, so that’s been working out for me.”

Osaka upset former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova of Russia in the first round before going on to beat Poland’s 32nd-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska, American Sachia Vickery, and Maria Sakkari of Greece.

She faces Halep in the semifinal on Friday, looking for her first win in her fourth meeting with the two-time Grand Slam finalist.

Roger Federer defeated Jeremy Chardy of France 7-5, 6-4 in the fourth round, and at 15-0 the world’s top-ranked men’s player is off to his best start since 2006.

The 36-year-old Swiss superstar can equal his season-best start of 16-0 with a win in the quarterfinals, where he will meet Chung Hyeon of South Korea in a rematch of their Australian Open semifinal.

“This might be the last day, so we’ll see,” Federer said, smiling. “Don’t jinx it.”

He advanced to the final in Melbourne when Chung retired in the second set trailing 6-1, 5-2 because of blisters on his left foot. Federer went on to win a five-set final against Marin Cilic for his 20th Grand Slam title.

Chung, seeded 23rd at Indian Wells, beat 30th-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-1, 6-3.

Since his Grand Slam breakthrough Down Under, Chung has been on a roll. He’s reached the quarterfinals or better in four of five tournaments and improved to 15-5 this year.

“I was honestly quite surprised how quickly he came back,” Federer said. “Because that thing looked nasty and it takes some time to heal. But he seems fine and he played a great match today. So I’m excited to play against him.”

Federer is chasing a record sixth title in the desert.

“Just playing really fast and good serve, good baseline,” Chung said of Federer. “He play everything good, so I’m just trying to enjoy on the court.”

Against Federer, Chardy played a tough first set in windy conditions that persisted throughout the day. Federer earned the only break in the 11th game and then served a love game to take the set.

Federer again took the only break in the second set to go up 5-4. His forehand pulled Chardy completely off the court and Federer hit a crosscourt backhand winner off Chardy’s return. Federer served his fifth love game of the match to close it out.

Chardy committed 46 unforced errors to 29 for Federer, who won 90 percent of his total service points.

Against Cuevas, Chung dominated in racing to a 6-1, 5-0 lead before Cuevas fought off seven match points to break back in the sixth game. Cuevas then broke Chung again to close to 5-3, but the Korean closed out the win.

“It was a really tough match against Pablo,” Chung said. “I have few match points but start (getting) windy and he playing good. Not easy to play with the wind, but I’m just trying to focus all the time.”

In other fourth-round men’s matches, No. 6 Juan Martin del Potro beat fellow Argentine Leonardo Mayer 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3; No. 18 Sam Querrey defeated No. 28 Feliciano Lopez of Spain 6-3, 6-4; Borna Coric of Croatia outlasted American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 6-4; and No. 31 Phillipp Kohlschreiber of Germany beat Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France 6-4, 7-6 (9-7).

Del Potro will face Kohlschreiber in the quarterfinals. Coric next plays No. 7 Kevin Anderson of South Africa, who beat No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8).

Qualifier Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus withdrew from his match against No. 32 Milos Raonic because of illness. Raonic advanced to play Querrey.