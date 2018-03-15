Bradley Beal leads Wizards past Celtics in double overtime

The Washington Wizards came back from a big deficit to force one overtime, then outlasted the Boston Celtics in the second OT.

Bradley Beal scored 34 points, including four in the second extra period, and the Wizards rallied from 20 points down to beat the short-handed Celtics 125-124 on Wednesday.

“It tested who we were as a team,” Beal said. “They came out and played a lot harder than we did the first half. I definitely credit my teammates. We did a good job of staying poised and battling.”

Jayson Tatum missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that could have won it for the Celtics, who were without six players and missed several opportunities to put away the Wizards.

“It was definitely a roller-coaster ride. It was like two games,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said. “Give them credit, they came out and clawed and scratched and made a bunch of shots.”

Otto Porter Jr. finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Markieff Morris scored 20 points, Ian Mahinmi added 14 and Tomas Satoransky had 10 points for the Wizards, who played the night before but still had enough energy at the end to rally past the weary Celtics.

Boston patched together a lineup without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving (knee) and center Al Horford (illness), two of the four regulars who were sidelined.

“It’s tough, going into double overtime and coming up short. I feel like there were times we should have pulled away with it,” said Terry Rozier, who had 21 points and nine assists for Boston.

Marcus Morris led Boston with 31 points and pulled down nine rebounds, but made a costly defensive error in the closing seconds of regulation. Tatum scored 19 points for the Celtics.

Warriors 117, Lakers 106

In Oakland, Kevin Durant scored 26 points and injury-plagued Golden State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Los Angeles while missing Stephen Curry on his 30th birthday and their two other All-Stars.

Zaza Pachulia returned to the starting lineup for the first time since the All-Star break and had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the banged-up defending champions, who already had clinched a sixth straight playoff berth this week without playing.

Coach Steve Kerr’s non-traditional, late-season starting lineup of Durant, Quinn Cook, Nick Young, Kevon Looney and Pachulia worked as the Warriors won their eighth straight home game.

The Lakers’ Julius Randle had 22 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late.

Magic 126, Bucks 117

In Orlando, Jonathon Simmons scored a career-high 35 points, D.J. Augustin added 32 and the Magic bounced back from an embarrassing defeat to beat Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points for the Bucks, who have lost seven of 10.

Kings 123, Heat 119 (OT)

In Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox made a layup at the buzzer to force overtime, Zach Randolph scored the first three points of the extra period and finished with 22, and the Kings recovered after blowing a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter to beat Miami.

Hield finished with 24 points, Fox had 20 and Bogdanovic added 14 for Sacramento.