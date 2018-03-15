Devils pounce on Golden Knights

The New Jersey Devils are fighting for their playoff lives.

And they’re certainly playing like it.

Blake Coleman scored twice, Michael Grabner and Nico Hischier each had a goal and an assist, and New Jersey routed the Vegas Golden Knights 8-3 on Wednesday night.

After opening a six-game road trip with a victory over Western Conference-leading Nashville on Saturday, the Devils handed Vegas, the second-best team in the West, its worst home loss of the season.

“It’s great for our team. You score eight goals, guys start finding confidence, finding some good touch,” said Taylor Hall, who notched his team-high 31st goal of the season. “You get to game 60, 70, it’s really the best players on the team have to come out and play their best, and that’s what we’re looking to have. It’s huge for our team, especially on a road trip like this.”

Travis Zajac, Stefan Noesen and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Devils, who improved to 9-6-0 in their last 15 and moved one point ahead of idle Columbus for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference. Keith Kinkaid stopped 39 shots.

“We need points here, we need wins,” said Kincaid, who improved to 18-9-2 this season. “We came out with a purpose. We wanted to get to our game and try to take away their speed. I knew I had to be strong there for the guys and just give them a chance to win.”

Erik Haula had two goals and Colin Miller also scored for Vegas, which just completed a 4-1 road trip. The Golden Knights gave up eight goals for just the second time this season. They have dropped three straight games in regulation at home for the first time.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who earned his 400th career victory against Philadelphia on Monday, gave up four goals on 11 shots before being pulled early in the second period. Backup goalie Maxime Lagace came on and also allowed four goals on 17 shots.

Fleury was making his seventh straight start, and 18th in 19 games. Since returning from a concussion in mid-December, the 14-year veteran has made 31 starts and sat out a mere seven games.

But Vegas coach Gerard Gallant deflected any notion Fleury might have been fatigued after a long road trip and his milestone win two days prior.

“The team struggled tonight,” Gallant said. “It was a tough night. It was tough start. We played real well at times, and then we played real bad at times. … I still thought we were going to win the game after two periods, I felt we were playing good, we were playing strong, we had lots of chances to score, hit a bunch of goal posts and it ends up 8-3 and it’s sort of a weird game.”

New Jersey opened the scoring by taking advantage of a turnover at the blue line by Vegas’ Nate Schmidt, as Coleman swatted at Brian Gibbons’ pass with shot that slipped past Fleury through the five-hole.

Less than two minutes later, while streaking down the right side, Hischier’s attempt at centering a pass to the crease deflected off Vegas’ Tomas Tatar and past Fleury to make it 2-0.

Two goals 36 seconds apart extended the Devils’ lead to 4-0 just 2:31 into the second period. First it was Zajac beating Fleury stick side, then it was Noesen slipping behind the defense for a breakaway and shimmying the puck through the five-hole, ending Fleury’s night.

Vegas got two back when Haula punched a rebound at the top of the crease in for a power-play goal at 11:08, and Miller fired a wrist shot from the point that sailed through a screen and past Kinkaid with 1:05 left in the middle period.

Coleman got his second of the game early in the third, followed by goals from Grabner, Palmieri and Hall to put the game out of reach.

Haula’s second goal came with 28 seconds left.

Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

In New York, Mika Zibanejad scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the winner 2:53 into overtime to rally the Rangers to a victory over Pittsburgh.

Chris Kreider had a goal and three assists for his first career four-point night, and Jesper Fast also scored to help the hosts get their second straight win after a three-game skid. Neal Pionk had three assists and Alexandar Georgiev, making his second consecutive start, finished with 37 saves.

On the winner, Zibanejad took a nice pass from Kreider and snuck a wrist shot past Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith for his 100th career goal.

Bryan Rust, Riley Sheahan and Carl Hagelin scored for Pttsburgh, which lost for just the fifth time in its last 15 games (10-4-1). DeSmith, filling in for injured starter Matt Murray, stopped 29 shots in his ninth career start. Murray has missed eight straight games after a concussion during practice Feb. 26.

Maple Leafs 6, Stars 5 (SO)

In Toronto, James van Riemsdyk had his third career hat trick and Mitch Marner scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Maple Leafs over Dallas, extending the hosts’ franchise-record home winning streak to 11 games.

Marner beat Kari Lehtonen in the third round of the shootout, completing Toronto’s comebacks from 4-2 and 5-4 deficits in the third period.

Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau also scored in regulation for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen allowed three goals on 20 shots before getting lifted just past the game’s midway point with an upper-body injury.

Ducks 3, Canucks 0

In Anaheim, Jason Chimera got his first goal and assist with Anaheim, and defenseman Brandon Montour scored twice to lead the Ducks over slumping Vancouver, extending the Canucks’ scoreless streak to 10 periods.

The victory left the Ducks tied with Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division at 82 points. Anaheim has played one more game than the Kings.

Montour scored his first goal for the Ducks in 50 games and then added a second on a power pay in the final minute. John Gibson made 32 saves to hand Vancouver its third consecutive shutout.

Sharks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

In Edmonton, Tomas Hertl had two goals, including the game-winner 2:40 into overtime, and San Jose pulled out a victory over the Oilers.

Logan Couture and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Sharks, who have won two straight. San Jose is in second place in the Pacific Division, three points ahead of Los Angeles and Anaheim with 12 games remaining.

Drake Caggiula, Oscar Klefbom and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the goals for Edmonton (30-35-5), which lost its second in a row.