FC Tokyo’s Takefusa Kubo, 16, becomes youngest player to score goal in league cup

Takefusa Kubo’s 76th-minute strike lifted FC Tokyo to a 1-0 home win over Albirex Niigata in the Levain Cup on Wednesday.

Kubo, born in June 2001, is now the youngest goal scorer in the history of Japan’s league cup. Coming on in the 70th-minute, the under-21 Japan international needed just six minutes to impress.

The win sent FC Tokyo to second in Group A with three points. Yokohama F. Marinos, who opened their cup campaign with a 1-0 win over FC Tokyo, were held 0-0 at home by Vegalta Sendai, who are third.

In Group B, Kota Mori’s first-half strike lifted leaders Ventforet Kofu to a 1-0 home win over Shimizu S-Pulse, while Jubilo Iwata won 1-0 at Consadole Sapporo.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima defeated Nagoya Grampus 2-1 at home in Group C, while Gamba Osaka trounced Urawa Reds 4-1 away behind a brace from Shun Nagasawa.

In Group D, Vissel Kobe won 2-0 at Sagan Tosu, while Keita Nakamura’s 88th-minute goal lifted V-Varen Nagasaki to a 2-1 at home over Shonan Bellmare.