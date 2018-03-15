Yuzuru Hanyu to participate in talk session at ice show in Tokyo

Reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will make a much-anticipated appearance before fans at an ice show in Tokyo next month, event organizers said Thursday.

Hanyu, who is skipping the March 21-25 world championships in Milan to nurse a right ankle injury, will not perform on the ice but will take part in a talk session with guest skaters during the April 13-15 show in Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.

“I have asked many (skaters) who have influenced me as a growing skater and from whom I have learnt many things to take part (in the event),” the two-time world champion said through the organizers.

At last month’s Pyeongchang Winter Games, the 23-year-old became the first men’s back-to-back Olympic champion in 66 years. He is also a two-time world champion and four-time Grand Prix Final winner.