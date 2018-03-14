Kakuryu bulldozes Arawashi on fourth day of basho

Despite lingering pain in his right fingers, yokozuna Kakuryu fought like he was in top form Wednesday to remain unbeaten on the fourth day of the 15-day Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

Kakuryu wasted little time in the final match at Edion Arena Osaka, pushing No. 2 maegashira Arawashi straight out of the ring to hand his fellow Mongolian a fourth straight defeat.

The yokozuna, who has been suffering from pain in his right fingers since January’s New Year tournament, is the only yokozuna competing in Osaka after withdrawals by Hakuho and Kisenosato.

In a massive show of strength, Mitakeumi (3-1) beat the colossal Ichinojo to hand the komusubi his first loss.

After a standstill typical of the bouts here so far involving the hefty Mongolian, the sekiwake steadily pushed Ichinojo from the ring, making light of a 51-kg weight disadvantage.

Takakeisho (2-2) defeated newly-promoted sekiwake Tochinoshin (2-2) in a hard-fought match that saw the No. 3 maegashira narrowly survive a boisterous charge by January’s champion.

Takakeisho nearly lost his balance and was driven to the edge by the charging Georgian, but awkwardly recovered and used Tochinoshin’s own momentum to push him down and out from behind.

Endo (3-1) earned a quick victory over ozeki Goeido (2-2) when the Osaka native slipped and was easily thrust down by the top-ranked maegashira.

Takayasu (2-2), who was 12-3 in January’s tourney, beat top-ranked maegashira Tamawashi (2-2). The two wrestlers traded loud jabs before the ozeki gave the decisive downward slap to the Mongolian.

Komusubi Chiyotairyu picked up his first victory by beating winless Takarafuji. The komosubi forced the No. 2 maegashira back to the edge of the ring before pulling Takarafuji down by the arm and neck.

Besides Kakuryu, four other wrestlers are still undefeated: No. 4 Shohozan, No. 6 Kaisei, No. 14 Ikioi and No. 17 Aoiyama.

No. 12 Kotoyuki (0-4), who suffered defeats on each of the first three days, withdrew from the tournament after being sidelined with a right leg injury.