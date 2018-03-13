Kakuryu stays tied for lead with victory over Tamawashi

Yokozuna Kakuryu picked up another victory on Tuesday to remain undefeated on the third day of the 15-day Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

Kakuryu (3-0) got the better of the initial charge against top-ranked maegashira Tamawashi (2-1), shoving his fellow Mongolian into a backwards slide and slapping him down for a third straight win at Edion Arena Osaka.

January’s champion Tochinoshin (2-1), fighting as a sekiwake for the first time since July 2016, came back from his first defeat on Monday to beat No. 3 maegashira Kotoshogiku (1-2).

The Georgian, who went into the match having won just six of their 30 career encounters, nearly lifted the 178-kg wrestler several times before forcing the former ozeki from the ring.

Komusubi Ichinojo (3-0) also notched his third win after a long standstill with winless Takarafuji (0-3). The No. 2 maegashira just couldn’t budge the hulking Mongolian, and Ichinojo used his 47-kg weight advantage to slowly inch Takarafuji from the ring.

A day after giving Kakuryu a scare, top-ranked maegashira Endo (2-1) scored a quick victory over Mitakeumi (2-1), slapping the charging sekiwake down in a moment of unbalance to hand him his first loss.

After giving Chiyotairyu (0-3) a sharp slap before colliding, Osaka native Goeido (2-1) got a solid arm hold on the recently promoted komusubi and quickly thrust him down for the ozeki’s second win at his home venue.

No. 2 Arawashi (0-3) nearly escaped a third straight defeat when Takayasu (1-2) almost toppled after a charge. But the ozeki maintained his footing and issued a shove that sent his opponent over the straw bales.

Takayasu, who went 12-3 in January’s tourney, earned his first win here and a fourth in four career meetings with the Mongolian.

Five other wrestlers are still undefeated after the third day: No. 4 Shohozan, No. 6 Kaisei, No. 10 Chiyonokuni, No. 14 Ikioi and No. 17 Aoiyama.

In the second-tier juryo division, Takanoiwa, the wrestler who suffered head injuries in an October assault by former yokozuna Harumafuji, suffered his first defeat and sits at 2-1.