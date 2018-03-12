Gurimu Narita captures snowboarding bronze at Paralympics

Gurimu Narita won the bronze medal in the men’s snowboard cross at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics on Monday, while fellow Japanese Daichi Oguri and Atsushi Yamamoto made early exits.

Narita fell to Gabel Keith of the United States in the semifinals, but upset American Evan Strong in the small final to settle for bronze at Jeongseon Alpine Centre in the SB-LL2 category for snowboarders with an impairment in one or both legs with less activity limitation.

Narita comes from a snowboarding family. His older brother Domu and older sister Melo Imai both competed in the snowboard halfpipe competition at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics. Narita, who participated in the able-bodied freestyle skiing halfpipe event at the 2013 World Championships, also competed as a trampolinist at the para athletic level in Japan.

Oguri failed to advance to the semifinals after losing to Chris Vos of the Netherlands in the SB-LL1 division for athletes with a significant impairment in one leg. Three-time Summer Paralympian Yamamoto, who is making his Winter Games debut, made an early 1/8 final exit.

Earlier in the day, cross country skier Taiki Kawayoke settled for ninth in the 20 km freestyle event’s standing category won by Ukraine’s Ihor Reptyukh.

Seventeen-year-old Paralympic debutant Kawayoke finished at a disability-factored time of 50 minutes, 59.8 seconds at Alpensia Biathlon Centre. Reptyukh, who also took bronze in the 7.5 km-biathlon event earlier in the games, cruised to victory in 44:52.4.

Frenchman Benjamin Daviet was 2:08 behind for silver, and Norway’s Hakon Olsrud settled for bronze.

Kawayoke said the race did not turn out to be what he had hoped for.

“I couldn’t find my rhythm in the first half, so I think that explains my result. I was able to speed up in the second half, but it would have been better to accelerate when I had more stamina in the beginning,” Kawayoke said.

“I couldn’t sleep last night because I was so nervous,” Kawayoke continued. “Everyone has been cheering for me, so I’m glad that I had the chance to compete here.”

Also in the sport, Momoko Dekijima finished seventh in the standing category of the women’s 15-km freestyle event. Ekaterina Rumyantseva and Anna Milenina, who are competing as Neutral Paralympic Athletes, finished with gold and silver, respectively.