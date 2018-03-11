Bellmare halt Grampus’ perfect start with scoreless draw

Shonan Bellmare snapped Nagoya Grampus’ perfect start to the J. League season on Sunday, when the two promoted clubs played to a 0-0 draw.

With a chance to go top of the table, Grampus attacked ruthlessly, taking twice as many shots as their hosts (11-5) but were unable to find the net.

In the 17th minute, Grampus’ Brazilian forward Jo failed to bundle a rebound into an empty net. The visitors were denied in the 42nd minute, when Ryota Aoki’s right-footed shot from well outside the penalty area was tipped over the bar by keeper Yota Akimoto.

Grampus keeper Mitch Langerak returned the favor in the 71st minute with a fine save on a blistering drive from Hiroki Akino.

Akimoto delivered another big save in the 76th minute and two minutes later, Aoki hammered another shot just wide of the far post.

Bellmare have now won one and drawn twice. The win was against first-division debutants V-Varen Nagasaki on the opening weekend and was followed by a draw against reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale.