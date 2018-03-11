Win a free autographed copy of ‘Mao Asada: My Skating Life’

The Japan Times is offering several readers the chance to win an autographed copy of the recently released Japanese book “Mao Asada: My Skating Life.”

Mao, a three-time world champion and the 2010 Olympic silver medalist, talks about her trademark triple axel, participating in two Olympics, bringing her competitive skating days to an end, and other subjects in the book.

The 160-page tome was published by Shinshokan.

Mao, one of the most famous skaters ever to pull on boots, retired last April following an illustrious career that included many historic achievements. The Nagoya native discusses how positive thinking helped her during her years as a competitor.

Several color photos of Mao at events and in shows are included in the text.

The contest is open to both domestic and overseas readers.