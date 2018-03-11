Flyers steal Patrick Laine’s thunder in win over Jets

While the Philadelphia Flyers couldn’t prevent Patrik Laine from scoring his 40th goal, they were able to stop everyone else and end their slide.

Claude Giroux and Andrew MacDonald scored in the second period and the Flyers overcame Laine’s milestone in a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday that snapped a five-game losing streak.

“We needed the two points. Looking at the standings, we needed it,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “It was a good for us to get headed in the right direction.”

Laine moved into a tie with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the most goals in the league when he scored on a one-timer on the power play at 8:58 of the third period. The 19-year-old Finn has 15 goals and six assists during an 11-game point streak.

“Hitting the 40 mark, but skating now. He looks so much better than he did a month ago,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “A special young man, 19 years old and still growing into his body. A really competitive guy, wants to score. He’s going to be a good Winnipeg Jet for a long time.”

Trouble is, he got no help, despite Maurice mixing up his lines. Petr Mrazek stopped 27 shots for the Flyers, bouncing back from a stretch of 18 goals allowed in four games.

“I felt pretty good from the beginning,” Mrazek said.

Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for the Jets, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

Bruins 7, Blackhawks 4

In Boston, Brian Gionta and Rick Nash each scored a power-play goal and the Bruins completed a 6-0-0 homestand.

Gionta and Nash got their goals during a double-minor penalty on Chicago’s Patrick Kane.

Jake DeBrusk set up two power-play goals by David Krejci. David Pastrnak scored, Noel Acciari had a short-handed tally and Sean Kuraly added an empty-netter for Boston. Tuukka Rask made 23 saves on his 31st birthday.

Lightning 3, Canadiens 2 (SO)

In Tampa, Nikita Kucherov scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout, lifting the Lightning over Montreal.

Tyler Johnson scored his 20th of the season. Kucherov tied it late in the third with his 34th . Louis Domingue made 27 saves and stopped three of four attempts in the shootout.

Brayden Point also scored in the shootout for Tampa Bay, his 10th conversion in 15 career shootout attempts.

Golden Knights 2, Sabres 1 (SO)

In Buffalo, Erik Haula scored the decisive shootout goal and Vegas set an NHL record for road victories by an expansion team.

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland forced overtime by scoring the tying goal from a bad angle with 4:14 left in regulation. Marc-Andre Fleury won his 399th career game by stopping 31 shots through overtime.

After both teams traded shootout goals, Haula scored in the fifth round by driving up the right side and beating goalie Robin Lehner on the short side.

Avalanche 5, Coyotes 2

In Denver, Blake Comeau and Carl Soderberg each had a goal and an assist in a first-period burst, and Colorado goalie Jonathan Bernier won his ninth straight home game but left in the third period for an undisclosed reason.

Tyson Barrie also scored early as the Avalanche had three goals in the opening 4:22 to take a 3-1 advantage. Colorado rode the torrid start to another win at the Pepsi Center, where they’ve gone 14-1-1 since Dec. 29.

Capitals 2, Sharks 0

In San Jose, Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves for his fifth career shutout and Nicklas Backstrom scored late in the second period to help Washington salvage the final game of its California swing.

The Capitals were outscored 7-1 in losses to Anaheim and Los Angeles to open the trip before a narrow win in San Jose moved Washington one point ahead of Pittsburgh for first place in the Metropolitan Division, pending the Penguins’ game in Toronto.

Blues 7, Kings 2

In Los Angeles, struggling St. Louis got goals from seven players and handed the Kings their worst defeat of the season.

Robert Bortuzzo, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, Ivan Barbashev, Vladimir Tarasenko, Kyle Brodziak and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who had lost nine of 10. Jake Allen made 40 saves.

The loss left Los Angeles one point back of Colorado for the second Western Conference wild card, and two points ahead of St. Louis. The Kings had not lost by more than four goals all season.

Panthers 4, Rangers 3 (SO)

In Sunrise, Florida, Vincent Trocheck scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Panthers to their franchise-record eighth straight home win.

Aleksander Barkov also scored in the tiebreaker for Florida, which has points in nine straight games. The Panthers pulled two points behind Columbus for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with three games in hand.

Maple Leafs 5, Penguins 2

In Toronto, Nazem Kadri scored twice and the Maple Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak with their franchise-record 10th straight home win.

Kasperi Kapanen, Mitch Marner and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen, appearing in his 57th game this season, stopped 38 shots.

Devils 3, Predators 2 (SO)

In Nashville, Brian Boyle scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift New Jersey.

Boyle beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros with a quick wrist shot from the slot on the blocker side.

Oilers 4, Wild 1

In Edmonton, Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to lead the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, who have won three straight. Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots.