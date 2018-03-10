Former synchronized swimmer Miho Takeda to be inducted into International Swimming Hall of Fame

Decorated synchronized swimmer Miho Takeda will be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in May.

The ISHOF, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will honor Takeda and its Class of 2018 inductees, during its 54th annual Hall of Fame awards weekend, May 18-20.

The 41-year-old Takeda, a Kyoto native, competed in three Summer Olympics (1996, 2000 and 2004) and collected five medals.

Takeda received a bronze medal for the team competition at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and as part of Team Japan earned a silver at the 2000 Sydney Games. Japan repeated as the silver medalist at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Also in Sydney, Takeda teamed up with Miya Tachibana and earned a silver in the duet event. They repeated the feat in Athens.

Speaking to reporters in Athens, Takeda summed up her satisfied mood this way after the duet competition ended: “We’ve been training very hard and it paid off today, so there’s a sense of accomplishment now. I was in good shape physically on all three days of the duet competition.”

Tachibana was inducted into the ISHOF in 2011.