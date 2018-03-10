Facebook to air 25 MLB games

Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, partnering with Major League Baseball to air 25 weekday afternoon games in an exclusive deal.

The games will be available to Facebook users in the U.S. on Facebook Watch, the company’s video feature announced last August, via the MLB Live show page. Facebook said Friday that recorded broadcasts will also be available globally, excluding select international markets.

Facebook, Twitter and Amazon and other tech companies are in a race to acquire sports streaming rights.