Sharapova, coach decide to split

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova has decided to split with her tennis coach Sven Groeneveld following her shock first-round exit from the BNP Paribas Open.

The decision to go their separate ways was a mutual one, Sharapova said on Friday.

“After four successful and challenging years of collaboration together, I would like to thank Sven for his incredible loyalty, work ethic and most importantly the friendship that we have formed that will go beyond this working partnership,” Sharapova said in a news release.