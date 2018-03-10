Rockets fall to Raptors as winning streak ends at 17

After 17 consecutive wins, Houston star James Harden wasn’t going to let one little loss spoil his outlook.

Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 and the Toronto Raptors beat Houston 108-105 on Friday night, snapping the Rockets’ 17-game winning streak.

Harden scored 40 points but the Rockets lost for the first time since Jan. 27 at New Orleans.

“I don’t even feel like we lost,” Harden said. “Same swagger. Nothing changed. It’s one game.”

Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors won their seventh straight in a matchup between the respective conference leaders.

“My hat is off to our guys,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “They did everything we asked them to do.”

The Rockets shot 9-for-27 from 3-point range, matching their fewest made 3-pointers of the season.

“That was our game plan, to keep them inside the 3,” Lowry said. “We tried to take away one of their strengths.”

Houston shot 1-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half.

“Early, we didn’t make our open 3s,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of them, but we didn’t make them.”

Clint Capela had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Chris Paul and Eric Gordon each scored 14 points, and Trevor Ariza had 13 as the Rockets’ road winning streak ended at 10.

“They’ve been playing exceptionally well of late,” DeRozan said, “so for us to come in here and protect home court is big.”

Toronto improved to 28-5 at home, the best record in the NBA.

Clippers 116, Cavaliers 102

In Los Angeles, DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and 23 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the hosts beat Cleveland.

LeBron James had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson added 21 points for the Cavaliers, whose five-game road winning streak ended.

Kings 94, Magic 88

In Sacramento, Kosta Koufos had a season-high 18 points and 13 rebounds, Garrett Temple scored 23 points and the Kings beat Orlando to give coach Dave Joerger his 200th career win.

Trail Blazers 125, Warriors 108

In Portland, CJ McCollum scored 30 points, Damian Lillard added 28 and the Blazers won their ninth straight game with a victory over short-handed Golden State.

Jazz 95, Grizzlies 78

In Memphis, Jae Crowder scored a season-high 22 points and Utah won its fifth straight with a victory over the Grizzlies, who have lost 16 in a row.

Pacers 112, Hawks 87

In Indianapolis, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Cory Joseph had 10 of his 18 points in the opening quarter, and Indiana was never seriously threatened in a rout of Atlanta.

Pistons 99, Bulls 83

In Detroit, Blake Griffin had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Pistons ended a four-game losing streak.

Nuggets 125, Lakers 116

In Denver, Paul Millsap scored 21 points and hit a key 3-pointer in the final minutes, and the hosts beat Los Angeles.

Bucks 120, Knicks 112

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, outmuscling New York in the lane to help the Bucks hold on.

Wizards 116, Pelicans 97

In New Orleans, Otto Porter Jr. scored 19 points and Washington cruised past the hosts, who couldn’t overcome the absence of All-Star Anthony Davis and had their 10-game winning streak snapped.