Ex-MLB closer Koji Uehara returns to Giants

Former major league pitcher Koji Uehara has returned to the Yomiuri Giants.

The Central League team announced on Friday that it signed Uehara, but financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

“There is only one thing for me to do, and that is to play my heart out,” said Uehara. “Other Japanese clubs showed interest, but the Giants were the team whose approach was enthusiastic, and I am grateful.”

Before going to the majors, Uehara was a member of the Giants from 1999 to 2008 and was a two-time winner of the Sawamura Award.

The 42-year-old spent nine seasons in MLB, compiling 95 saves and a 2.66 ERA.

Last season, Uehara pitched in 49 games for the Chicago Cubs, winning three, losing four and saving two with a 3.98 ERA. He in the postseason and was released after the season.