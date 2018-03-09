GW’s Yuta Watanabe injures ankle as team exits Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Jalen Johnson scored 18 points and No. 6 seed Saint Louis roared back from an 11-point halftime deficit to down 10th-seeded George Washington 70-63 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Thursday.

St. Louis advances to face No. 3 seed Davidson in a semifinal game Friday.

Colonials senior guard Yuta Watanabe finished with 11 points and three blocks, but the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year left game with an ankle injury in the second half while attempting a layup.

GW fell to 15-18.

Jair Bolden finished with 16 points to lead the Colonials. Terry Nolan Jr. and Bo Zeigler each added 13 points.