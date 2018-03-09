Predators extend win streak to 10

Austin Watson scored a short-handed goal late in the second period and the Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Thursday night to extend their franchise-record run to 10 games.

The Predators also matched Colorado for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season. The victory kept Nashville’s edge at six points ahead of Winnipeg and Vegas for the Western Conference lead.

“We’re focused on the process and what we need to do to be ready come playoff time,” Predators center Ryan Johansen said.

Pekka Rinne made 31 saves to improve to 18-1-1 over his last 20 games.

Johansen had a goal and an assist and also fought with Ducks center Ryan Kesler.

Craig Smith and Viktor Arvidsson each scored. Filip Forsberg had two assists for Nashville, which honored David Poile before the game for becoming career wins leader among NHL general managers with his 1,320th victory last week.

Rickard Rakell scored twice in the third period for the Ducks, who snapped a three-game winning streak.

Golden Knights 4, Red Wings 0

In Detroit, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots, Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch each scored two goals and Vegas dominated the hosts.

It was Fleury’s third shutout of the season and the 47th of his career.

Jimmy Howard had 28 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost five straight games for the third time this season.

Panthers 5, Canadiens 0

In Sunrise, Florida, Roberto Luongo made 40 saves in his second shutout of the season, Nick Bjugstad scored his fourth goal in two games, and the Panthers pounded Montreal for their seventh straight home win.

Blue Jackets 5, Avalanche 4 (OT)

In Columbus, Ohio, Seth Jones scored 59 seconds into overtime to lift the Blue Jackets over Colorado in a matchup of teams fighting to stay in the playoff mix.

Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 2

In Chicago, Sebastian Aho snapped a tie with a power-play goal in the third period, and Carolina topped the Blackhawks in their first game since Ron Francis was forced out as general manager.

Jets 3, Devils 2

In Newark, New Jersey, Patrik Laine extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games and Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves as Winnipeg won its fourth straight game.

Bruins 3, Flyers 2

In Boston, Brad Marchand scored with 22 seconds left to lift the Bruins over Philadelphia for their fifth consecutive victory.

Sabres 4, Senators 3 (SO)

In Ottawa, Jacob Josefson notched the winner in the shootout.

Lightning 5, Rangers 3

In Tampa, Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two assists and the Lightning chased Henrik Lundqvist with a barrage of shots.

Oilers 2, Islanders 1 (SO)

In Edmonton, Connor McDavid tied the game late in the third period, and then won it in the shootout.

Sharks 2, Blues 0

In San Jose, Mikkel Boedker scored the Sharks’ first power-play goal in a month, helping lift San Jose past St. Louis.

Kings 3, Capitals 1

In Los Angeles, Trevor Lewis scored on his own rebound for the go-ahead goal in his first game in two months to lead the Kings past Washington.