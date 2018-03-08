Seahawks start purge, send Michael Bennett to Eagles

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is joining the Super Bowl champions, after Seattle agreed to trade Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

The Seahawks will part with a seventh-round pick and Bennett in return for a fifth-rounder and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, according to multiple reports.

Bennett, 32, is owed around $21 million over the next three years, though none of that money is guaranteed. His cap hit in 2018 is $6.65 million.

The Eagles are currently estimated to be more than $15 million over the cap, meaning several veterans could be released or traded before the start of the league year on March 14. With Bennett’s arrival, defensive end Vinny Curry ($11 million cap hit, $5 million in potential savings) could be among that group.

Meanwhile, cornerback Richard Sherman’s departure from the Seahawks appears imminent, after an NFL Network report that he will be released “in the next two days.”

Per NFL Network’s Mike Silver, the Seahawks want to give Sherman “a jump on free agency,” which will lead to his imminent release. Silver added that Seattle has not closed the door on bringing Sherman back at a lower salary if his market is tepid, although such a scenario is unlikely.

Sherman, who will turn 30 later this month, is entering the final year of his contract. Releasing him would save the team $11 million against the salary cap.

Also, quarterback Russell Wilson’s moonlighting tour will continue with a series of SportsCenter specials next month, ESPN said.