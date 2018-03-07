Predators win franchise-record ninth straight

The Nashville Predators talk about everything and shy away from nothing.

Right now, they have an awful lot to discuss.

Pekka Rinne stopped 26 shots, Ryan Hartman scored at 5:33 of the third period and the Predators beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 Tuesday night for their franchise-record ninth straight victory.

The Predators extended the NHL’s longest active winning streak. The defending Western Conference champs also lead both the conference and the Central Division by six points, and Nashville topped last season’s point total of 94 with 16 games left.

Only Tampa Bay has more points (96), and Nashville has a game in hand on Tampa Bay.

“We talk about putting your name on something,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “Those are all great opportunities for our club to fight for something. I thought they did.”

Rinne recorded his seventh shutout this season, tying Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy for most in the NHL. Rinne is 17-1-1 over his last 19 games, and this was the 50th shutout of his career. Rinne said the Predators’ stats are pretty remarkable over the last 30 games.

“It’s so much fun right now, nine wins in a row,” Rinne said. “We’re feeling good and the team is fairly healthy and clicking really good right now.”

Nick Bonino scored an empty-netter with 13.6 seconds left after Stars defenseman John Klingberg caught a skate on his own net, causing him to trip and lose the puck.

The Stars, currently in the first wild card spot, lost for the second time in as many nights after falling in overtime Monday night.

“We’ve just going to have to move forward,” Klingberg said. “We can’t be frustrated. We’re still right in the mix there. We’ve still got the wild card spot. We’re just going to have to move on and find a way to score more goals.”

Kari Lehtonen made 32 saves for Dallas.

Mike Fisher was in the starting lineup for his first game back in Nashville since being signed on Feb. 26. He received an ovation 10 seconds into the game during a stoppage in play while a catfish was removed from the ice. Fisher went to the box for hooking less than 2 minutes into the game.

Bruins 6, Red Wings 5 (OT)

In Boston, Brad Marchand completed his hat trick 34 seconds into overtime and the Bruins escaped with the victory over Detroit after twice squandering a two-goal lead in regulation.

Wild 6, Hurricanes 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric Staal’s second goal of the night capped a franchise-record flurry to start the second period.

Rangers 3, Jets 0

In New York, Patrik Laine got his fourth hat trick and set a career high with his 38th goal.

Devils 6, Canadiens 4

In Newark, New Jersey, Taylor Hall extended his point-scoring streak to 19 games, Travis Zajac scored two power-play goals and the Devils beat Montreal to snap a three-game skid.

Lightning 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

In Tampa, Brayden Point scored 2:49 into overtime.

Blue Jackets 4, Golden Knights 1

In Columbus, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 37 shots, and Artemi Panarin and Pierre Luc-Dubois each had a goal and two assists.

Blackhawks 2, Avalanche 1 (OT)

In Chicago, Jonathan Toews scored nine seconds into overtime and had an assist in regulation.

Ducks 4, Capitals 0

In Anaheim, John Gibson made 36 saves for his 14th career shutout, Rickard Rakell scored for the fourth straight game and the Ducks extended their home point streak to nine games with a win over Washington.