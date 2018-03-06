Almost 900,000 applications received for 2019 Rugby World Cup tickets

Rugby’s international governing body said Tuesday it has received nearly 900,000 applications from fans in more than 100 countries for tickets to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

In a press release on its website, World Rugby said demand significantly exceeded supply for the first round of allocations, with 864,000 applications received and 300,000 tickets allocated so far.

Unsuccessful applicants for the initial phase will have further chances to apply for tickets this year and 2019, World Rugby said.

“This strong demand for tickets reflects the excitement that we are feeling the length and breadth of Japan,” World Cup organizing committee CEO Akira Shimazu said.