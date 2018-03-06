IAAF CEO Olivier Gers stepping down over strategic clash

The IAAF on Monday announced that CEO Olivier Gers is resigning because of a clash over commercial strategy.

Track’s governing body said Gers cited “the pre-existing commercial framework” as a barrier to doing his job.

The IAAF has a long-standing global partnership with Japanese agency Dentsu, which runs through 2029.

While I’m sorry to be leaving, the pre-existing commercial framework makes it difficult for me to apply my talents and fully leverage the assets of the IAAF in the way I would like,” said Gers, who joined the IAAF in 2016.

“Given my stance, I have resigned so the IAAF can pursue a different commercial strategy for the sport.”

The IAAF said the French official, who joined in October 2016, intends to stay with the Monaco-based organization for three more months while his replacement is recruited.

“I would like to thank Olivier for the work he has done particularly around putting a strong team in place at the IAAF, developing a strategic plan and securing broadcast and digital rights to expand audiences for Athletics globally,” IAAF president Sebastian Coe said.

“Coming off the best world championships we have ever had, having established a set of reforms that solidly underpins the governance of the sport and having establi