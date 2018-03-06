Knicks owner James Dolan sues over Clippers’ arena plan

Billionaire Steve Ballmer’s plans to move the Los Angeles Clippers to a new home in Inglewood, California, has prompted a lawsuit by New York Knicks’ owner James Dolan, who owns the Forum just down the block.

MSG Forum LLC, a unit of billionaire Dolan’s Madison Square Garden Co., accused the city of Inglewood and its mayor of duping it into giving up its long-term lease and purchase option on 15 acres of parking space near the Forum only to find out that the city was secretly negotiating with the Clippers franchise to build a new arena on the land.

According to the complaint filed Monday, MSG invested $100 million in the Forum, the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers, to transform it into a live music venue.

Mayor James T. Butts “repeatedly told the Forum that the city needed the land for a ‘technology park’ that would attract new businesses to Inglewood,” MSG said in a statement.