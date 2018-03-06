Late Fiorentina captain Davide Astori’s contract extended

Italian soccer club Fiorentina has extended the contract of its deceased captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday.

The news was announced by Giovanni Malago who is president of the Italian Olympic Committee, who currently oversees Italian soccer.

“Fiorentina have renewed Astori’s contract. His salary will go to his family, his partner and his daughter,” Malago said.

“It’s a lovely gesture from the Della Valle family,” Malago said of the family which runs Fiorentina.

On Sunday, the club revealed the 31-year-old defender had been on the verge of extending his contract and the only thing that had been missing was the signatures.

An autopsy into Astori’s death was to be carried out on Tuesday, while his funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Florence.