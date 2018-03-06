Pens post another home win in OT

Mike Sullivan would love to point to a coaching tactic or some semblance of strategy that explains why the Pittsburgh Penguins are so good in overtime.

Only Sullivan can’t. He’s been coaching long enough to know that when there are just six men on the ice and his team happens to have one of the most gifted offensive groups in the NHL, it’s best to just get out of the way.

“For the most part, it’s really just about great players making great plays and when our guys have the puck, they’re dynamic,” Sullivan said.

The latest proof came midway through the extra period on Monday, when Phil Kessel drew Calgary’s Jon Gillies away from the net and slipped a cross-ice pass to Justin Schultz , who buried it to give the Penguins a 4-3 victory. Schultz’s fourth goal of the season helped the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions improve to 10-1 at home in overtime this season.

“We’ve got the players that are so good out there with that much ice, so we enjoy it,” Schultz said. “We don’t like to go to (overtime) that much, but it’s nice to know that we can get wins.”

Evgeni Malkin scored his 37th goal for the Penguins and added an assist. Kris Letang and Chad Ruhwedel also scored for Pittsburgh. Jarry finished with 35 saves as the Penguins pulled within one point of Washington for first in the crowded Metropolitan Division. Tristan Jarry finished with 35 saves, including a breakaway stop on Calgary star Johnny Gaudreau early in overtime.

“They got some physical guys, they have a couple bigger guys,” Jarry said. “We knew it would be a tough game. I was trying to hold my ground as much as I could.”

Mark Giordano, Mikael Backlund and Troy Brouwer scored for the Flames, who outplayed the Penguins for long stretches before dropping their fourth straight.

Sabres 5, Maple Leafs 3

In Buffalo, Ryan O’Reilly and Zemgus Girgensons scored 2:05 apart in the second period, and the Sabres sent Toronto to its fourth straight loss.

Sam Reinhart, Jason Pominville and Johan Larsson also scored for Buffalo.

Leo Komarov had two goals and Mitch Marner also tallied a goal for the Maple Leafs.

Oilers 4, Coyotes 3 (OT)

In Edmonton, Oscar Klefbom’s first goal in 34 games came in overtime, giving the Oilers the victory over Arizona.

Jujhar Khaira, Milan Lucic and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for Edmonton.

Senators 3, Stars 2 (OT)

In Dallas, Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway with 2:19 left in overtime and Ottawa beat the Stars.

Karlsson picked up a loose puck after a missed Dallas opportunity and beat goalie Kari Lehtonen.

Canucks 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

In Vancouver, Brendan Leipsic netted his second goal of the game 2:47 into overtime to lift the Canucks over New York.