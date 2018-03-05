Hornets come up short against impressive Raptors

After three double-digit losses to Toronto, the Charlotte Hornets finally turned in a strong performance against the Raptors.

Unfortunately, it still wasn’t enough to beat the Eastern Conference leaders.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 13 rebounds and the Raptors beat the Hornets 103-98 on Sunday night, Toronto’s 11th win in 12 games.

Ahead by 13 points to begin the fourth quarter, Toronto saw its lead dwindle to two before DeRozan and Kyle Lowry made key 3-pointers.

“It wasn’t a pretty game,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “Last year we probably would have lost that game, but we were mature enough to make plays, the right plays.”

Serge Ibaka scored 17 points and Lowry had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors completed their first season sweep of Charlotte since 2006-07. Toronto improved to 26-5 at Air Canada Centre, the best home record in the NBA.

“They’re playing as well as anyone in our league at this point,” Hornets guard Kemba Walker said. “They move the ball really well, they trust each other.”

Fred VanVleet and C.J. Miles each scored 12 points for the Raptors, who have won four straight since an overtime loss to Milwaukee on Feb. 23.

Walker scored 27 points and Dwight Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their third straight, all on the road. Charlotte is 10-21 away from home.

Jeremy Lamb scored 16 points, Frank Kaminsky had 15 and Nicolas Batum added 10.

Despite the outcome, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said he liked what he saw in the final quarter.

“Purposeful offense, smart play, and very good defense,” Clifford said. “That’s what we’re capable of. If we are serious about making a run here, that’s what we’re capable of.”

The Hornets are 5.5 games behind Miami for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 18 games remaining.

“We need to build on what happened here tonight in the fourth quarter,” Clifford said.

A downcast Walker wasn’t as encouraged as his coach.

“We lost,” Walker said. “That’s all I’m really looking at right now until we watch the film.”

Pacers 98, Wizards 95

In Washington, Victor Oladipo scored 33 points, Bojan Bogdoanovic added 20 and Indiana beat the Wizards to overtake them by a half-game for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Myles Turner added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana, which almost gave away a 17-point lead but never trailed.

Pelicans 126, Mavericks 109

In Dallas, Jrue Holiday scored 30 points, Nikola Mirotic added 24 in a rare start and New Orleans won its eighth in a row.

Bucks 118, 76ers 110

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and the Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak, scoring 36 points off Philadelphia’s season-high 26 turnovers.

Hawks 113, Suns 112

In Atlanta, Taurean Prince hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds remaining and finished with 22 points.

Devin Booker’s potential winner for Phoenix, a 15-foot shot from the right baseline, bounced off the rim with Tyler Dorsey defending as time expired.

Kings 102, Knicks 99

In Sacramento, Skal Labissiere made a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left and the Kings beat New York after blowing a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks trailed 92-73 early in the fourth quarter and appeared headed for a lopsided defeat before rallying to tie it at 97 on Michael Beasley’s short turnaround jumper with 1:08 left.

Clippers 123, Nets 120

In Los Angeles, Austin Rivers scored 27 points, Tobias Harris added 26 as the Clippers handed Brooklyn its ninth consecutive road loss.