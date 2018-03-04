Capitals put on show at U.S. Naval Academy

T.J. Oshie found a moment of tranquility as he stared through the darkness and into the crowd at fans holding their cellphones up to light up the stadium.

With music playing and an opportunity to reflect, he contemplated the spectacle of playing an outdoor game at the U.S. Naval Academy that will go down in the standings as an important 5-2 victory by Oshie and the Washington Capitals over the Toronto Maple Leafs. For Oshie, John Carlson and the rest of the American players on the winning side of the first NHL outdoor game at a service academy, the two points are great but the meaning was more significant.

“I really made a point to soak it all in tonight, to really enjoy it as much as I could,” Oshie said after the Capitals’ second consecutive victory following a run of four losses in six games. “Tonight was a lot of fun. It was pretty special for me, pretty special for the team here.”

The Capitals put on a special performance at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium under the lights that went out because of a power surge with 10 minutes left. A 15-minute delay did nothing to stem the tide of Washington’s win that included Alex Ovechkin’s 40 goal of the season and 598th of his career.

Ovechkin became the sixth player in NHL history with nine-plus 40-goal seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (12), Marcel Dionne (10), Mario Lemieux (10), Mike Gartner (nine) and Mike Bossy (nine).

“Forty is good, but 50’s better,” Ovechkin said. “I still have time to do that.”

Lightning 7, Flyers 6 (SO)

In Tampa, Steven Stamkos had two goals and three assists for a career-high five points and added a shootout goal.

Brayden Point also scored in the shootout to help the Lightning improve to 6-0-1 in their past seven.

Penguins 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

In Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby finished off a 2-on-1 by burying a shot past Chris Gibson 3:48 into overtime in a victory over New York.

Derick Brassard’s first goal with the Penguins tied it with less than nine minutes to go in regulation. Pittsburgh killed off a penalty early in the extra period before Crosby’s 22nd goal of the season helped the team snap a three-game losing streak.

Bruins 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

In Boston, Brad Marchand scored 2:06 into overtime to lift the Bruins over Montreal.

Jake DeBrusk tied it for Boston with 2:45 left in regulation. The Bruins won their third straight and completed a four-game sweep of the season series with the Canadiens for the first time since 1994-95.

Blackhawks 5, Kings 3

In Los Angeles, Jonathan Toews broke a tie on a power play with 1:58 left and Chicago beat the Kings to snap a seven-game road losing streak.

The Blackhawks tied it with 5:36 to go when the Kings’ Derek Forbort failed to clear the puck in front of the net, instead sending it right to Vinnie Hinostroza for a shot past goalie past Jonathan Quick.

Coyotes 2, Senators 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Antti Raanta made 23 saves and the Coyotes rallied to beat Ottawa.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jordan Martinook scored to help the NHL-worst Coyotes improve to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Stars 3, Blues 2 (OT)

In Dallas, Jamie Benn scored 3:04 into overtime to lift the Stars over St. Louis.

Benn scored from the high slot after Alexander Radulov pulled Dallas even with 2:56 remaining in regulation. Tyler Pitlick also scored for Dallas, and Ben Bishop stopped 35 shots.

Rangers 3, Oilers 2

In Edmonton, Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Georgiev made 35 saves for his first NHL win.

Chris Kreider and Paul Carey also scored for the Rangers (30-30-6), who swept a three-game road trip through Western Canada that followed their seven-game losing streak.