Rockets rally by Celtics late to run winning streak to 15

The Houston Rockets know people understand how good they are on offense.

They hope games like this one showcase that they can play pretty good defense, too.

Eric Gordon scored 29 points off the bench, James Harden had 26 points and 10 assists, and the Rockets outlasted the Boston Celtics 123-120 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high 15 games.

“Defensively we are very equipped to get stops,” Trevor Ariza said. “So we have a lot in this locker room.”

Houston trailed by six before using a 10-2 run, with the last five points coming from Ariza, to take a 117-115 lead with 1:16 remaining. Ariza made a 3-pointer before stealing the ball from Kyrie Irving and finishing with a basket on the other end to cap the run.

Al Horford missed shots on Boston’s next two possessions before Chris Paul made two free throws with 15 seconds left to push the lead to four. Irving hit a layup seconds later, but Harden made one of two free throws with 7.4 seconds left to make it 120-117.

Irving and Paul hit two free throws each before Irving made one and purposely missed the second with 2.8 seconds left. Gordon made one of two free throws to make it 123-120 with 2.3 seconds remaining, and Marcus Smart’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer to give Houston the win.

“Defense (is) what it boiled down to,” Gordon said. “In the first half it was a little too easy for them . . . and the reason why we won was fourth-quarter defense.”

Houston’s winning streak ties the second-longest in franchise history, accomplished twice during Hakeem Olajuwon’s tenure in the 1990s, and trails only a 22-game run the Rockets had in the 2007-08 season. It’s their second long winning streak of the season after the NBA-leading Rockets won 14 in a row from Nov. 16 to Dec. 18.

Marcus Morris had 21 points off the bench for the Celtics, who had won four in a row since the All-Star break.

“I just thought they maximized more possessions than we did,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “Those were two good teams playing and both teams deserve a lot of credit for how they played.”

Nuggets 126, Cavaliers 117

In Denver, Gary Harris scored 32 points, Will Barton added 23 and the Nuggets did most of their damage behind the 3-point arc.

The Nuggets made 19 of 35 3-pointers, including three in the final 2:26, to hold off a second-half charge from the Cavs, who are struggling as they try to blend in four new players on the fly.

James finished with 25 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds — his 13th triple-double this season.

Lakers 116, Spurs 112

In San Antonio, Lonzo Ball hit a career-best six 3-pointers, Julius Randle had 25 points and Los Angeles rallied in the final two minutes to beat the Spurs.

Ball made three shots from beyond the arc in the final three minutes to give the Lakers their fifth straight victory. Ball finished with 18 points, and Isaiah Thomas added 21 points.

Heat 105, Pistons 96

In Miami, Kelly Olynyk and Josh Richardson each scored 17 points, and the Heat enhanced their playoff hopes with a win over Detroit.

James Johnson scored 14 points, Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow each had 13 and Dwyane Wade added 11 for Miami.

Magic 107, Grizzlies 100

In Orlando, Evan Fournier broke a tie on a long 3-pointer with 22.5 seconds left, and rookie Jonathan Isaac helped preserve the lead with his third block of the game in a win that stretched Memphis’ losing streak to 13 games.

Fournier added two free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining to finish with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic also scored 19 for Orlando, which had six players in double figures.

Trail Blazers 108, Thunder 100

In Portland, CJ McCollum scored 28 points, Damian Lillard had 20 and the Blazers won their sixth straight.

Rookie forward Zach Collins added 12 points for the Blazers, part of a close cluster in the Western Conference standings that includes the Thunder, Spurs and Timberwolves.

Jazz 98, Kings 91

In Sacramento, Donovan Mitchell scored eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and Utah beat the Kings.

Rudy Gobert had another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz. Ricky Rubio added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Derrick Favors scored 15 to lead Utah to its fifth consecutive win in Sacramento.